Thieving Rothwell pharmacy worker ordered to pay back more than £4,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Samantha Burton worked at Well Pharmacy in Bridge Street when she helped herself to money from the till, police said.
The 45-year-old, of Stoke Albany Road in Desborough, admitted theft by employee after stealing £4,085 between May 24 and June 19 last year.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that an audit noticed a discrepancy and, after a review of the CCTV footage, Burton was seen taking money.
Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court she was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and ordered to repay £4,085 in compensation.
Court records show magistrates made a collection order for the money to be repaid through deductions from benefits at a rate of £20 a month – meaning she’ll be paying it off over 17 years.
Well Pharmacy has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.