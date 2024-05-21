Thieving Rothwell pharmacy worker ordered to pay back more than £4,000

By Sam Wildman
Published 21st May 2024, 06:00 BST
A thief who stole more than £4,000 from her Rothwell employers was caught out by CCTV footage.

Samantha Burton worked at Well Pharmacy in Bridge Street when she helped herself to money from the till, police said.

The 45-year-old, of Stoke Albany Road in Desborough, admitted theft by employee after stealing £4,085 between May 24 and June 19 last year.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said that an audit noticed a discrepancy and, after a review of the CCTV footage, Burton was seen taking money.

Well Pharmacy

Last week at Northampton Magistrates’ Court she was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities and ordered to repay £4,085 in compensation.

Court records show magistrates made a collection order for the money to be repaid through deductions from benefits at a rate of £20 a month – meaning she’ll be paying it off over 17 years.

Well Pharmacy has been contacted for comment but is yet to respond.