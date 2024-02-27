Thieves take watches after breaking into house in Kettering village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for witnesses following a residential burglary in Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, February 22.
Officers say the offender/s smashed the patio door to gain access at the rear of the property and once inside stole various items, including three watches.
A police spokesman said: “These are described as a silver face watch with a Royal Air Force (RAF) logo and a blue leather strap, a silver DKNY rectangular faced watch and a silver Armani watch.
"Also stolen were a pair of cufflinks, which had the words Ben Stone or Ben Thrumble engraved on the back.
"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000112835 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.