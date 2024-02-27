Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for witnesses following a residential burglary in Queen Eleanor Road, Geddington between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday, February 22.

Officers say the offender/s smashed the patio door to gain access at the rear of the property and once inside stole various items, including three watches.

A police spokesman said: “These are described as a silver face watch with a Royal Air Force (RAF) logo and a blue leather strap, a silver DKNY rectangular faced watch and a silver Armani watch.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Geddington

"Also stolen were a pair of cufflinks, which had the words Ben Stone or Ben Thrumble engraved on the back.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.