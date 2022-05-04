Thieves take jewellery and cash after ransacking Northampton house in bank holiday break-in

Thieves stole jewellery and cash after ransacking a house during a bank holiday break-in.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a fence panel on busy Holly Lodge Drive was taken down to gain entry.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Between 2pm and 11.45pm on Monday (May 2), the fence panel was removed to a property in Reynard Way, Kingsthorpe, which backs on to Holly Lodge Drive.

"The conservatory door was damaged to gain access to the property and an untidy search carried out, which also caused damage.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time or captured a vehicle or anyone acting suspiciously on CCTV or dashcam footage.”