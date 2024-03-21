Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around Carlisle Close on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate this week.

Witnesses are being sought after offender/s forced the garage door and stole a bicycle between 10pm on Monday (March 18) and 8am yesterday (March 20).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “In addition to the silver Sarcen bicycle, which had black handlebars, a black Fox helmet was also stolen, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such items for sale in unusual circumstances."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the break-in

Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage which could help with the investigation.