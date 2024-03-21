Thieves take bike from garage on Corby's Oakley Vale estate
Police want to hear from you if you saw anyone acting suspiciously in or around Carlisle Close on Corby’s Oakley Vale estate this week.
Witnesses are being sought after offender/s forced the garage door and stole a bicycle between 10pm on Monday (March 18) and 8am yesterday (March 20).
A police spokesman said: “In addition to the silver Sarcen bicycle, which had black handlebars, a black Fox helmet was also stolen, and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered any such items for sale in unusual circumstances."
Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage which could help with the investigation.
Witnesses should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000164702 to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.