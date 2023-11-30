Thieves steal wallet after smashing patio door to get into Kettering house

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary

Witnesses are being sought following a burglary in Green Lane, Kettering.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 25, between 1.10am and 1.30am, when unknown offender/s smashed a patio door and once inside, stole a wallet.

A force spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.”