Thieves steal sentimental jewellery after breaking into Northamptonshire village home
Officers investigating a burglary in Wakerley in the north of the county are appealing for witnesses.
Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Monday, February 5, unknown offender/s broke into a home in Main Street, Wakerley and stole sentimental jewellery including watches, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.
A police spokesman said: “Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious."
Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any relevant information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000073600 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.