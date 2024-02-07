Thieves steal sentimental jewellery after breaking into Northamptonshire village home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating a burglary in Wakerley in the north of the county are appealing for witnesses.

Between 11.30am and 12.30pm on Monday, February 5, unknown offender/s broke into a home in Main Street, Wakerley and stole sentimental jewellery including watches, bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

A police spokesman said: “Police would like to hear from anyone with information about the burglary, or anyone who was in the area at the time who saw anything suspicious."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary

Contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any relevant information or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.