Thieves steal £5,000 worth of gold jewellery from Kettering house

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 26th Mar 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 11:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thieves escaped with a haul of gold jewellery from a house in Kettering.

Witnesses are being sought following the burglary in Princes Street between 4.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday (March 24).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police say the offender/s gained access to the property and once inside stole £5,000 of gold jewellery.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in KetteringPolice are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Kettering
Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary in Kettering

A force spokesman said: “Among the items of jewellery stolen were two gold chains, a black watch with a silver face, a gold watch, a gold chain with a Sikh religious symbol on it as a locket, a pair of gold earrings and a gold rectangular shaped ring with line detail.

"A HP laptop, British sterling and Indian currency was also taken.”

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any such items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Please quote incident number 24000175086 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.