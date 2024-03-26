Thieves steal £5,000 worth of gold jewellery from Kettering house
Thieves escaped with a haul of gold jewellery from a house in Kettering.
Witnesses are being sought following the burglary in Princes Street between 4.30pm and 9.30pm on Sunday (March 24).
Police say the offender/s gained access to the property and once inside stole £5,000 of gold jewellery.
A force spokesman said: “Among the items of jewellery stolen were two gold chains, a black watch with a silver face, a gold watch, a gold chain with a Sikh religious symbol on it as a locket, a pair of gold earrings and a gold rectangular shaped ring with line detail.
"A HP laptop, British sterling and Indian currency was also taken.”
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any such items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 24000175086 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.