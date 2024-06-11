Thieves steal £3,000 worth of catering equipment from Corby business
and live on Freeview channel 276
The burglary occurred between 11pm on Thursday (June 6) and 3pm on Friday (June 7) at the junction of Gainsborough Road and Leighton Road when the offender/s forced a rear gate to gain access to outbuildings.
A police spokesman said: “Once inside, the offender/s stole £3,000 worth of catering equipment and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.
"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered catering equipment for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could help identify the offender/s.”
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 24000341011.