Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought following the theft of catering equipment during a commercial burglary in Gainsborough Road, Corby.

The burglary occurred between 11pm on Thursday (June 6) and 3pm on Friday (June 7) at the junction of Gainsborough Road and Leighton Road when the offender/s forced a rear gate to gain access to outbuildings.

A police spokesman said: “Once inside, the offender/s stole £3,000 worth of catering equipment and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or a vehicle acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers would also like to hear from anyone who may have been offered catering equipment for sale in unusual circumstances or who may have CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage which could help identify the offender/s.”