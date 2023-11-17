Thieves steal large amount of chocolate after raiding lorry in Desborough
Police are investigating
By Sam Wildman
Published 17th Nov 2023, 17:52 GMT- 1 min read
A large amount of chocolate was stolen after thieves raided a lorry which was parked up in Desborough.
The incident took place in Eagle Avenue, just off Bear Way near the BP fuel station, earlier this week.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident took place between 11.30pm on November 14 and 11.50pm on November 15. Half pallet loads of boxes containing chocolates were taken in the theft.
Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 23000706363.