Two thieves stole a catalytic converter from a car in Kettering in a midnight raid.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the incident in Springfield Road between 11.55pm last night (Wednesday) and 00.02am this morning.

Two offenders jacked a silver Honda Jazz up, removed the catalytic converter and made off in a dark coloured car.

Police are investigating

Catalytic converters, devices fitted to vehicle exhausts to reduce the amount of dangerous gases emitted, are stolen because they contain valuable metals.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman appealed for witnesses to contact them.

The spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.