Thieves steal bank cards, cash and keys before driving off with pick-up from Northamptonshire village
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers investigating a car key burglary and subsequent car theft in East Northants are appealing for witnesses and information.
Between 1.25am and 2.05am on Saturday, November 11, unknown persons broke into a property in Main Street, Barnwell and stole bank cards, cash and the keys to a silver Nissan Navara Tekna pick-up, which was then stolen from the driveway.
A police spokesman said: “There is no known description of the suspects, but at least two offenders are believed to have been involved.”
Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time of the offence, or who has any information about the burglary or car theft, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Information can also be shared anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
Please quote incident number 23000699068 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.