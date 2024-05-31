Thieves steal 11 pallets of Kurt Geiger shoes, perfumes and accessories from lorry at Rothwell truck stop

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are stepping up patrols near Rothwell’s truck stop after thieves stole 11 pallets of Kurt Geiger goods from a lorry.

The incident happened at the site off the A14 westbound at about 3am this morning (Friday) after criminals gained entry to the HGV by cutting the side curtain.

Kurt Geiger shoes, accessories and perfumes were taken and police are appealing for witnesses.

A police spokesman said: “There have been similar incidents in recent weeks at the same location so officers are encouraging lorry drivers to be vigilant and to make use of secure parking in well-lit, enclosed areas, covered by CCTV and additional security measures.

“Witnesses or anyone with any information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

“Please quote incident number 24000318106 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.