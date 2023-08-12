Thieves smash their way into Wellingborough house and steal money
Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 12th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Aug 2023, 08:25 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves smashed a window and stole money from a house in Kilnway, Wellingborough.
The incident happened on Wednesday, August 9, between 5.20am and 5.50pm, when the unknown offender/s forced entry into a property by smashing a window and once inside, stole money.
A force spokesman said: “Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.”
Anyone with information about the burglary should quote incident number 23000493317 when calling the police.