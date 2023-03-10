News you can trust since 1897
Thieves make off with boxes of teddies after cutting lock to lorry in Rothwell

Police have launched an appeal

By Sam Wildman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 1:21pm

Thieves made off with 20 boxes of teddies after cutting the lock to a lorry trailer at Rothwell’s truck stop.

The DAF was parked up at the Welcome Break HGV services, just off Junction 3 of the A14, when the thieves struck on Wednesday (March 8).

At some point between 4pm and 5pm the lock to the lorry was cut before the thieves stole the unstuffed teddy bears.

Teddy bears were stolen in the raid
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said they had limited information on the theft and the value of the bears but that ‘there were two pairs of footprints in the snow’.

The spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.

“Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 23000144572 or report to us online.”