Detectives are hunting two men who stole cash, jewellery and a Volvo after forcing their way into a house in a Northampton cul-de-sac on Monday evening (April 11).

The pair — one wearing a bright red coat — smashed a patio door to the property in Lowlands Close, off Rectory Farm Road, in broad daylight, between 5pm and 6pm.

They are appealing for locals with security or doorbell cameras to check footage for anything suspicious.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Once inside they stole car keys before stealing a black Volvo parked on the drive.

“The offenders are both described as white. One wore a distinctive red coat, cap and jeans and the second wore a grey jacket with his hood up.”