Thieves hunted after stealing cash, jewellery and Volvo during Northampton cul-de-sac break-in
Detectives appeal for Rectory Farm locals to check cameras after pair smash patio door to take car keys
Detectives are hunting two men who stole cash, jewellery and a Volvo after forcing their way into a house in a Northampton cul-de-sac on Monday evening (April 11).
The pair — one wearing a bright red coat — smashed a patio door to the property in Lowlands Close, off Rectory Farm Road, in broad daylight, between 5pm and 6pm.
They are appealing for locals with security or doorbell cameras to check footage for anything suspicious.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Once inside they stole car keys before stealing a black Volvo parked on the drive.
“The offenders are both described as white. One wore a distinctive red coat, cap and jeans and the second wore a grey jacket with his hood up.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using Incident number 22000205996 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.