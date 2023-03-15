News you can trust since 1897
Thieves carry out 'untidy search' before stealing cash and jewellery in Earls Barton burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 11:31 GMT

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Churchill Road, Earls Barton.

The burglary happened between 7.30pm and 8.30pm on Sunday (March 12).

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The offender(s) have smashed the patio doors, completed an untidy search of the property, and stole cash and jewellery.”

Police are appealing for witnesses
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 23000152404.

Anyone with CCTV relating to this incident can send it to [email protected]