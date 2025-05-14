Thieves break into Jaguar and Range Rover cars parked on Rushden driveway

Police are appealing for witnesses after property was stolen from two vehicles parked on a Rushden driveway.

Sometime overnight on Sunday, May 4, unknown persons gained entry to two Jaguar and Range Rover cars that were parked on a driveway in Springfield Road, Rushden.

Property was stolen from both vehicles.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “No damage was caused in gaining entry to the cars and it is highly likely that the relay amplification method was used in order to boost the signal from the victim's remote control keys in their house.

"This highlights the importance of keeping your remote control keys safe in a Faraday Box, which will block any attempt to amplify the signal from your car keys.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northants Police on 101 quoting crime reference 25000263869.

The force spokesman added that no arrests have been made yet.