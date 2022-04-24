Thief steals laptop from car in Kettering

Police are investigating

A thief fled with a laptop after targeting a car in a Kettering street.

Police have launched an appeal for information after the theft from a black Suzuki Swift in Sydney Street this week.

The incident took place between 11am on Thursday (April 21) and 6am on Friday (April 22), when a bag containing a Lenovo laptop and make up were stolen.

No damage was caused to the vehicle during the theft.

A police spokesman said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or seen anything suspicious.”