Thief steals laptop from BMW which was parked in Kettering street

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 1:43pm

A laptop was stolen when a thief targeted a car in a Kettering street yesterday (January 10).

The grey BMW Series 2 was parked in Victoria Street between 7.45am and 8.30pm when the incident took place.

Police said a thief gained entry to the vehicle ‘by unknown means’ and stole a Dell laptop in a laptop bag, perfume, CDs and a make-up bag containing a nebuliser.

Police are investigating
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.