A burglar who ransacked a Northampton home to steal a television and jewellery has been jailed for three years, nine months.

Brian Debres, aged 50, forced his way into a bungalow in Rushmere Road in October 2020, damaging a lock and smashing a window in the process.

Once inside, he stole a television, a decorative landline phone, a jewellery box and handbags.

Debres was jailed for three years, nine months at Northampton Crown Court

Debres — also known as Paul Bogle — was arrested the next day and subsequently charged in connection with the burglary. A Crown Court judge sentenced him on Wednesday (March 16) for the burglary and a second break-in in the Thames Valley Police area while on bail in November 2021.

Lead Investigator, PC Tom Hollis from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, said: “I welcome the sentence handed out to Debres as it means that another burglar is off the streets and unable to steal the hard-earned possessions of our communities.

“Tackling burglary has been a real focus of this Force for a while now and more and more burglars are being put behind bars as a result.

“This doesn’t mean however, that we are taking our foot off the gas in any way.