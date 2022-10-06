News you can trust since 1897
Thief flees with clothes after threatening staff at Northampton charity shop

Detectives plea to identify man spotted on CCTV

By Kevin Nicholls
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 12:03 pm - 1 min read
Detectives hunting a heartless thief who threatened staff at a Northampton town centre charity shop have released a CCTV image of a man wearing a grey baseball cap who they want to come forward and help their investigation.

Police revealed a man was spotted putting clothes into a large carrier bag in the Abington Street store on September 17.

A spokesman added: “Staff challenged the man who threatened a woman with violence before leaving the shop without paying for some items.

“Our officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and we are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at around 1.35pm, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 using Incident number 22000542677 or contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.