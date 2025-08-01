4 . Matthew White, Gemma Vickery

Shoplifters White and Vickery broke a store worker’s finger after they tried to stop the thieves leaving a Tesco in Kettering in March 2024. White, 44, and 36-year-old Vickery were both found guilty of ABH and theft from a shop — White, of Dhalia Road, Kettering, was sentenced to 15 months and Vickery, of no fixed address, to 52 weeks. A third defendant, Chloe Molloy, of Highfield Road, Kettering, was given 36 months suspended for 18 months, for her involvement. Photo: Northamptonshire Police