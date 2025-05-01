These are the faces of 26 jailed Northamptonshire criminals whose stories we brought you during April 2025

2 . Arjel Gjana

Teenager Gjana drove at 100mph in a Ford Focus along the A45 in Northampton, running a red light before fleeing from the vehicle and garden-hopping to evade police. The 19-year-old, from Ipswich, was caught and found to have £1,200 in cash and a small bag of cocaine in his possession. He admitted a string of offences and was jailed for 12 months and banned from driving for a year. Photo: Northamptonshire Police