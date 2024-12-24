Theft of bicycle in Wellingborough sparks appeal for owner to come forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for the owner of a bicycle to come forward after it was stolen in Market Street, Wellingborough.

The incident happened on Sunday, December 22, between 10.10am and 10.30am, when the bike was stolen from near to B&M.

A police spokesman said: “The male who stole it was chased by another male who officers believe is potentially the bike’s rightful owner and appealing for him, or anyone who knows him, to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000758241 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and released under investigation pending further enquiries.