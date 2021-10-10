The latest lockdown law-breakers in court from Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough

Masks were compulsory during the first few months of 2021

While Covid cases spiraled out of control over Christmas, the Government re-introduced strict measures to try to tackle to growing rates across the country.

People were placed in a second national lockdown to protect the NHS. Rules included not being allowed to attend gatherings of more than two people and mandatory facemasks in public places.

During the first few months of this year, hundreds of people in Northamptonshire were hit with fines for breaking the rules. Here are the latest group who pleaded guilty in a single justice procedure court heaing on Monday (October 5).

Klejdis Avrami, 29, of Cowley Road, Uxbridge. Was outside of his home in London Road, Little Irchester, without reasonable cause on March 25. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Mustafa Emin, 39, of Duke Street, Kettering. Was in Presto Pizza, Grange Place, Kettering, without a face covering on March 9. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Iona Ene, 41, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Participated in an unlawful gathering in Durban Road, Kettering, on January 31. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Ionel Ene, 54, of Windmill Avenue, Kettering. Participated in an unlawful gathering in Durban Road, Kettering, on January 31. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Mareks Ertmanis, 37, of Cupar Crescent, Corby. Was in a shop in New Post Office Square, Corby, without a face covering on April 24. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Ethan Hawkes, 24, of Thrapston Road, Finedon. Entered a shop in Grafton Close, Wellingborough without a face covering on April 6. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Aurel Ivascu, 18, of Durban Road, Kettering. Participated in a gathering of two or more people at his home address on January 31. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Paulius Jakstys, 26, of The Banks, Wellingborough. Was in Zizous, Cannon Street, Wellingborough without wearing a facemask on March 19. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Oumar Jalloh, 21, of Crawford Close, Leicester. Participated in an unlawful gathering in Carrington Close, Kettering, on March 8. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.

Robert Kolowski, 40, of Fairfield Drive, Ealing. Participated in an unlawful gathering in Dolver Close, Corby, on February 21. Ordered to pay costs, fines and fees of £574.