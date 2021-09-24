The faces of evil Kettering crime gang who put children at risk to count the cash

Nineteen people convicted, 17 people jailed - that's the result of one of the UK's biggest operations to tackle county lines and child exploitation.

The huge three-day operation in 2019 has now resulted in 124 years of jail time for those arrested.

The arrests came after a series of warrants to dismantle a drugs ring known as the Kay Line, which peddled class A substances to the streets of Kettering by exploiting vulnerable children.

Here are the faces of 16 defendants who have been jailed for their role in the conspiracy.

Two other defendants, Georgia Wornes (20, previously of Vanbrough Crescent, Northolt, Ealing) and Charlene Ellis (36, previously of Northumberland Road, Kettering) were given community orders.

A 19th defendant, Simon Mitchell, 31, previously of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave, was found not guilty of this conspiracy but pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs in Liverpool. He was sentenced to two years and three months.

1. Richard Justice, 39, previously of Northumberland Road, Kettering Sentenced to eight years and four months for conspiring to arrange or facilitate persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

2. Roger Curtis, 46, previously of Kettering Sentenced to eight years and four months for conspiring to arrange or facilitate persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

3. Julie Robinson, 60, of no fixed abode Sentenced to four years and six months for conspiring to arrange or facilitate persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.

4. Matthew Hall, 42, previously of Gotch Road, Barton Seagrave Sentenced to 14 years and six months for conspiring to arrange or facilitate persons under 18 with a view to their exploitation, conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply crack cocaine.