The woman who helped bring Rushden paedophile Robert Gould to justice has praised his victims for their bravery.

Today (Monday, January 27) Robert Gould was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing a string of children while they were pupils at South End Junior School, as well as two others who he targeted separately.

He was snared by a police and CPS team who worked meticulously to bring the threads of the complicated case, which spanned 16 years, together to present to the jury.

Gould has five previous victims from 1988, bringing the total of his victims to 19.

Robert Gould, who has been convicted of a string of hideous assaults against young boys in the 1970s and 80s.

The lead investigator in the case, Detective Constable Alice Hornsby from Northamptonshire Police’s SOLAR Team has said that they showed ‘incredible’ courage and resilience.

She said: “First of all I want to thank all of the survivors in this case. It takes tremendous bravery to report this type of crime to the police and every single one of them should feel proud of the fact that their courage has resulted in a dangerous man being sent to prison.

“Without them, and the witnesses in this case, making statements and being prepared to go to court, this wouldn’t have been possible.

“It is often difficult for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and this is especially the case for male victims who often believe that they need to remain silent about their experiences because of an internalised belief that speaking up is a sign of weakness.

Pervert Robert Gould arrives at Northampton Crown Court. Image: Alison Bagley

“On the contrary, these men are some of the bravest men I’ve ever met and their courage and resilience has been incredible, especially as the investigation has taken nearly four years to get to court.

“Robert Gould may have thought that he’d gotten away with his crimes but this case goes to show that it doesn’t matter how much time has passed, convictions for sexual abuse can still be achieved and Northamptonshire Police will always do everything it can to secure them.

“Finally, I’d like to take this opportunity to make an appeal to anyone who suffered sexual abuse but has not yet come forward. Please contact us. We will believe you and we will do everything we can to bring your abuser to justice.”

Gould, 74, now faces a sentencing hearing later this month. He has been remanded in custody ahead of that hearing.

The Lucy Faithfull Foundation is a national charity that works to protect children from the risks of sexual abuse.

Vicky Young, Head of the Stop It Now helpline at the Lucy Faithfull Foundation has offered some advice for parents who want to talk to their children to try to protect their children from abuse.

She said: “Most people who work or volunteer with children would never harm them. However, being aware that it does happen and looking for any warning signs could be life-changing, both for your child and for other children.

“Many of us find talking to our children about these sensitive topics difficult, emotive, or even awkward. Nonethless, it's vital that children can recognise that what might be happening is wrong, and feel confident to express this to you or another trusted adult.

“Here are some things parents and carers can do to help keep their children safe:

- Discuss what behaviour from someone else, either a grown up or another child, is okay and not okay.

- Discuss consent, making sure your child feels confident to always say if they feel uncomfortable with a specific person, or with what that person is doing. Explain that even if the person is in authority, or is someone they trust, they can still feel confident to say no.

- Reassure them that you will always believe them if they tell you about a time where someone made them uncomfortable, and that they won't be in trouble, even if that person is someone in authority. Make sure they know they shouldn't keep secrets, even if a grown up tells them to.

- Make sure you regularly engage with your child about what is going on at school, asking about their teachers, their friends, and listening to their experiences. In this way, you can establish open communication and trust, and make sure they know that you care and you're interested.

When talking to your child about body parts, use the correct anatomical names rather than nicknames. This means that even from a young age, they can speak with clarity about their body and what’s happening to them.

- If your child is using the internet, make sure they stay safe. Make sure they know that they should never talk to strangers online, or send sexual or nude pictures of themselves to someone else - even someone they trust. Minimise the possibility that they could see adult content with parental controls on devices.

- A sudden change in normal attitudes and behaviour can be a sign something is wrong. Look out for changes in behaviour, or signs they are not comfortable with a specific person, place, or activity.

- Trust your gut if you feel that something is wrong. If you have concerns, you can call the free confidential Stop It Now helpline at 0808 1000 900.”

For more information visit the Lucy Faithfull Foundation's Parents Protect site.

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or non-recent, you can talk to the police by calling 101 or via the online reporting tool at www.northants.police.uk.

If you have been a victim of rape or sexual abuse, but are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit Serenity’s website or call them on 01604 601713.

Serenity provides free, confidential 24/7 support.

You can also visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

Voice is a support service for anyone living in Northamptonshire, regardless of when, where or how crime happened to you. Services are free, confidential and you don’t have to have reported anything to the police.