Terrifying Corby armed robbery caught on camera

This is the terrifying moment a man armed with two knives threatened Corby shop staff during a robbery.

Police have released CCTV footage of the incident at One Stop in Studfall Avenue in a bid to track down the attacker.

The man seen holding the weapons.

The incident happened on Tuesday (September 17), at about 8.15am, when a man wearing dark clothes with a blue hood and gloves cycled to the shop's entrance.

He then casually left his bike in the doorway before walking towards the till, where a customer was paying for items.

In the minute-long video he brandishes two knives and threatens staff before forcing open a door to enter the area behind the till.

With his face covered and still holding the knives he scans the area before taking cash from the till as petrified staff and a customer watched on.

The man then went back to his bike, passing another customer on their way into the shop, picked up some cash he dropped and cycled off.

Anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.