Terrified teenager chased after indecent exposure in Wellingborough

Police are hunting a man in his mid-20s who indecently exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl in a Wellingborough alleyway.

Officers say the victim was followed as she tried to walk away from the man in the area behind Shearwater Lane.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The girl was walking through an alley between 2.30pm and 3pm on Sunday, (July 25) when she spotted a man standing near some bushes looking at her.

Detectives want to hear from anyone in the Sheerwater Lane area on Sunday afternoon

"He then indecently exposed himself.

"The girl walked off, however the man followed her, which caused her to run until she lost sight of him.

"Detectives would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man hanging around the Shearwater Lane area, acting suspiciously. Or anyone who have been approached in similar circumstances."

Police say they are looking for a man described as mixed raced, in his mid-20s and slim with dark-coloured hair in braids, about two inches long. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.