Ten years in prison for man found guilty by Northampton jury of three rapes and several sexual assaults

A man, who was found guilty by a Northampton jury of three rapes and several sexual assaults, has been jailed for ten years, with a further three years on licence.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Yates appeared at Northampton Crown Court on April 29 to be sentenced after a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.

Northamptonshire Police, in a statement, said the 23-year-old was arrested after a report was made by a victim. Police say he sexually assaulted her after visiting her house to fix her boiler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second victim also came forward during the police investigation. Police say Yates raped the victim on their first meeting following contact on a social media messaging app.

Luke Yates.

The bravery of both victims led to the charges brought against Yates, Northamptonshire Police said.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Constable Hayley Reed, who investigated the initial report against Yates, said: “I am thrilled for the two survivors that Luke Yates has not only been found guilty by a jury for what he put them through, but has been given an extended sentence which recognises the severity of his offending against them.

“Their courage in reporting his abhorrent and entitled actions was significant, and they have held themselves with such dignity and strength throughout the investigation, supporting the court process at every step. I am so proud of them both.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Adam Kelly, who investigated the second report, added: “Both survivors have shown incredible bravery in giving evidence in the initial phases of our investigations and in court.

“The whole process has been very emotionally impactful. In showing such immense strength and seeing the case through trial they have ensured a dangerous sexual predator is now recognised as such and rightfully deprived of his liberty for a significant time.

“I hope this outcome provides them with a sense of justice and helps them move forward with a sense of pride in their bravery and determination.”

Yates, formerly of Wallis Street, Sleaford, Lincolnshire, was handed an extended sentence totalling 13 years, made up of 10 years’ imprisonment and a further three years on licence.