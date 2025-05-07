Television stolen in burglary at Rushden home

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th May 2025, 16:05 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Rushden.

Officers are investigating the burglary at a home in Whittemore Road in the town.

It happened between Thursday, May 1 and Tuesday, May 6 between 9am and 5pm.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed anything or saw anyone or any vehicles in the area that looked suspicious.

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting ref 25000260993 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

