Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a group of teenagers were threatened at knifepoint in a Northampton park.

Two boys aged 16 and 14 have been arrested in connection with the incident, close to Billing Brook Road, last month.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the group — all aged between 13 and 15 — were walking in parkland off Fraser Road between 8pm and 11.59pm on July 4.

A spokesman added: “They were approached by two other boys who threatened them with a knife and demanded their mobile phones. Only one phone was taken.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old from Northampton and another boy aged 14 from Wolverhampton were arrested and released on bail pending further investigation.

Officers want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have CCTV or dashcam footage of the offenders fleeing the scene.