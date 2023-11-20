Teenagers in balaclavas threatened Wellingborough victim and tried to rob him

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two teenagers who were wearing balaclavas tried to rob another boy in Wellingborough after threatening him.

Police have launched an investigation after the incident in Broadway, which took place between 1pm and 1.30pm on Friday (November 17).

The victim was approached and assaulted by two attackers who demanded he hand over his bag.

Police are investigating

The continued to threaten the victim as they attempted to steal his bag but fled empty-handed on a black e-scooter along Swanspool Parade.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The offenders are both described as white and in their mid-teens, wearing a black puffer-style jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and balaclavas. One had a small black bag.

“Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.