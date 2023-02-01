"I'm going to kill you bro, I'm going to stab you up."

One of the chilling threats made on camera by Campbell McKeegans when a vulnerable man couldn’t remove drugs from his bottom.

He brandished a machete at a Kettering house while his distressed victim struggled to get the package out.

Campbell McKeegans has been jailed

But his evil actions only came to light after police discovered a terrifying video on his phone when he was arrested over an unrelated matter.

On Friday (January 27) he was locked up for 26 months after admitting making threats to kill.

Northampton Crown Court heard the horrific five-minute video was taken on November 11, 2021 – just 10 days before his 18th birthday.

Prosecutor Caroline Bray said it showed a man being told to insert an object into his bottom and then remove it in what the court heard appeared to be a ‘practice run’ for plugging drugs.

The victim was heard to say it was ‘humiliating’ as McKeegans and another man laughed in the background.

Ms Bray said that when he was told ‘unbank’ he was unable to do it quickly – leading to McKeegans issuing threats to his life.

He told his victim: "Hurry the f*** up or I am going to kill you."

The victim asked to go to the toilet but could not remove the package, which a judge ruled was ‘clearly’ drugs.

McKeegans, now aged 19, told him he had £1,000 in him and warned him: "I'm going to kill you bro, I'm going to stab you up."

Three minutes into the video he said he would do ‘mad things’ and ‘cut him up’ before telling the other man to give him the ‘Rambo’.

Holding a machete, McKeegans again told his victim he was going to stab him. By the time the video ended he had still not removed the package.

Ms Bray said: "The complainant is clearly humiliated, clearly distressed.”

The victim was identified from the video by police but did not co-operate with their investigation.

By the time police arrested McKeegans he was in HMP Peterborough for drugs matters. He has convictions for 44 offences dating back to when he was aged just 11.

McKeegans entered a basis of plea – not challenged by prosecutors – that he felt he had been spiked through a cigarette and feared it was crack cocaine.

The court heard he witnessed things ‘no child should have to see’ growing up.

Mitigating, Alex Radley urged the case for a suspended sentence and said McKeegans was remorseful.

He said he has the opportunity to take on plastering work and wants to move away from the area.

Mr Radley said: "He wants to find something to find a way out of the lifestyle he has got."

McKeegans’ sentence was reduced to 26 months because of his guilty plea and mitigation, meaning it could not be suspended.

But Her Honour Judge Adrienne Lucking KC told him she wouldn’t have suspended it even if she could.

She told him: "What you did was simply too serious for me to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence."

