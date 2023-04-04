News you can trust since 1897
Teenager stabbed in the leg on main dancefloor at Roadmender in Northampton

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 4th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 16:11 BST

A teenager was stabbed in the leg on the main dancefloor of a busy night time venue in Northampton.

The incident happened at Roadmender on March 25 at around 11.50pm. Police say the teenager suffered a stab wound to the back of his leg, which required hospital treatment.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident or who has information about it to get in touch.

The incident happened at Roadmender in Northampton. (File picture).
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The first suspect is described as a slim white male, with medium length blonde hair. He wore a light blue anorak-style jacket and a bucket hat with glasses on the top.

“The second suspect is described as a slim white male with brown hair, who wore a black shirt, black trousers and white trainers.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000182205.