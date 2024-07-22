Teenager stabbed in 'targeted attack' and found seriously injured next to Northampton canal, say police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A teenager was stabbed in a ‘targeted attack’ and found seriously injured next to a canal in Northampton, say police.

Shortly after 4.50pm yesterday, Sunday, July 21, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a teenage boy being found seriously injured beside the Northampton arm of the Grand Union Canal, between Briar Hill and Hunsbury Meadows.

Emergency services, including the Air Ambulance, attended and found the boy with a stab wound to his leg, say police.

Chronicle and Echo was at the scene at 7.30pm last night (Sunday) and saw two forensics vans and multiple police officers guarding evidence at the scene.

The footpath along the canal is still closed today (Monday) from Ladybridge Drive to Ringway while investigations into the incident continue, with people asked to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Though we are satisfied that this was a targeted attack and there is no wider risk to members of the public, officers remain in the area to reassure the local community and anyone with any concerns or information is urged to speak to them.”

No arrests have yet been made, say police.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 24000432858. Information can also be shared in confidence by calling Crimestoppers 0800 555111.