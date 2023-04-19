Police believe the robbery of a teenage girl in a Rushden park may have been filmed and posted on social media.

Officers are investigating the robbery which took place at around 4.20pm on Friday, April 14.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim was in Spencer Park, at a shelter close to Washbrook Road, when she was approached by a group of five teenage girls who slapped her and then took items from her pockets.

Spencer Park in Rushden

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as wearing jackets and jeans.

"It is believed the robbery may have been filmed and posted on social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad