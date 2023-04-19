News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Town Hall Rich List 2023: see which local authorities made the list
1 hour ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
1 hour ago Tesco ordered to drop yellow Clubcard logo after Lidl legal dispute
3 hours ago Murder investigation launched as man stabbed after car rammed
3 hours ago Barry Humphries rushed to hospital in serious condition
3 hours ago What time is PMQs on today?

Teenager slapped and robbed by group of five girls in Rushden park

Police believe the incident may have been filmed and posted on social media

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 19th Apr 2023, 12:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

Police believe the robbery of a teenage girl in a Rushden park may have been filmed and posted on social media.

Officers are investigating the robbery which took place at around 4.20pm on Friday, April 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The victim was in Spencer Park, at a shelter close to Washbrook Road, when she was approached by a group of five teenage girls who slapped her and then took items from her pockets.

Spencer Park in RushdenSpencer Park in Rushden
Spencer Park in Rushden
Most Popular

A police spokesman said: “The suspects are described as wearing jackets and jeans.

"It is believed the robbery may have been filmed and posted on social media.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw the robbery or who has information about it, including about possible online footage, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000223539.