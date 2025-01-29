Teenager grabbed by man in balaclava during attempted robbery in Wellingborough churchyard
The incident happened on Wednesday, January 15, between 5.30pm and 5.40pm, when a man approached a 17-year-old boy, grabbed his wrist and asked him for details about what make his mobile phone was.
The boy shoved him backwards and he then ran off.
A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man of a slim build and about 5ft 7in, wearing all black clothing with a balaclava.
"An older man on a mobility scooter was in the area at the time and may be able to give officers more information about what happened.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000029095 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.