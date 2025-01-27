Teenager arrested in Rushden after boy taken to hospital after suffering ‘cut to the face’
A police cordon was in place outside the Athletic Club in Newton Road, Rushden over the weekend, with police confirming the incident took place in the late hours of Saturday evening.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to Cromwell Road, Rushden, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, January 25, to reports that a boy had been cut to the face.
“The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.
"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000049177.”
The boy has since been released, pending further inquiries.