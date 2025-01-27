Teenager arrested in Rushden after boy taken to hospital after suffering ‘cut to the face’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A 14-year-old boy was arrested after an incident on the evening of January 25 where another boy sustained a cut to the face.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon was in place outside the Athletic Club in Newton Road, Rushden over the weekend, with police confirming the incident took place in the late hours of Saturday evening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers were called to Cromwell Road, Rushden, between 11pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, January 25, to reports that a boy had been cut to the face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The boy was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 25000049177.”

The boy has since been released, pending further inquiries.