Teenager arrested after stolen Audi crashes at Kettering roundabout in early hours of morning
Police dog tracks down suspect hiding behind garden shed
Monday, 14th March 2022, 2:46 pm
A teenager was arrested after a stolen Audi crashed into a roundabout during the early hours of Sunday morning (March 13).
Police dog, PD Boycie, tracked down a 19-year-old male and found him hiding behind a garden shed.
Officers confirmed the grey Audi A5 had been reported stolen over the border in Leicestershire before crashing in Rockingham Road, Kettering, landing on the Bramshill Avenue/Chiltern Road roundabout at 5.30am.