Teenager admits causing death of Kettering schoolgirl

A teenage driver has admitted killing a Kettering schoolgirl in a crash.

Joe Plimmer, 19, changed his plea on the first day of a trial over the death of 17-year-old Meredita Kelmelyte.

Meredita was killed in the crash in April last year.

Meredita, an aspiring law student taking her A-Levels at Bishop Stopford School, was killed after the incident in Orlingbury Road, between Pytchley and Orlingbury, on April 18 last year.

Plimmer, of Keats Way in Rushden, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa when he careered off the road and into a tree at about 9.10pm.

Meredita suffered fatal injuries and two other passengers were also hurt.

Plimmer originally denied causing death by careless driving before changing his plea today as family members wept in the public gallery.

Plimmer after a court hearing earlier this year.

Judge Adrienne Lucking adjourned the case for sentencing next month. She granted an interim disqualification from driving.

Plimmer, dressed in blue suit, showed no emotion as he was given unconditional bail for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The offence carries a maximum punishment for five years in prison.