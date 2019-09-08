Teenager, 19, appears in court following Irthlingborough burglary

A teenager has appeared at court following a burglary in Irthlingborough on Thursday.

Billy Smith, aged 19, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of and subsequently charged with, a dwelling burglary in Fettledine Road in the town.

He appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court and was also charged with the possession of cannabis.

A 14-year-old male, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was also arrested in connection with the burglary and has been released on bail and given a night-time curfew monitored by an electronic tag.