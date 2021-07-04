Teenage thug given tag and unpaid work after horrific Wicksteed Park assault

Wicksteed Park.

A teenager who left a Wicksteed Park security guard with a skull fracture and a broken jaw has been given unpaid work and told to wear a tag.

The Burton Latimer boy, who can't be named for legal reasons because of his age, was found guilty of unlawful wounding at the age of 15 after the horrific assault.

Police were called to the Kettering park on November 7 last year after the incident, which took place at about 7.50pm when the grounds were closed.

The security guard was on patrol when he saw two boys and challenged them, asking them to leave.

But the guard, a man in his 40s, was then punched and hit around the head before being kicked in the ribs while he lay helpless on the floor.

He suffered a broken jaw and a skull fracture, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

At a youth court sitting at Wellingborough Magistrates' Court this week the convicted boy was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with intensive supervision and surveillance.

As part of the order he will have to participate in activities directed by a youth offending service, five days a week for 90 days.

The teenager will be under a curfew with electronic monitoring for six months - made to stay at his home between 7pm and 6am daily - and will have to complete 120 hours of unpaid work.

He is also banned from going to Wicksteed Park for three months and a compensation order of £600 was also made.