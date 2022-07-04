Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Corby woods

A teenage girl has been sexually assaulted in Corby woodland in an incident that took place on Saturday, July 2.

Officers were called the the scene – the woodland in West Glebe Park – after the 15-year-old was assaulted.

Members of the public reported seeing West Glebe Park woodland cordoned off the following morning (Sunday, July 3) with police officers guarding the scene.

West Glebe Park, Corby

Northamptonshire Police said: “At around 11pm on Saturday, July 2, police officers were called to a report of a sexual assault on a 15-year-old girl in West Glebe Park in Corby.

“Two males have now been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in police custody at this time.”

Anyone with any information, or witnesses should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 using reference number 22000380978.