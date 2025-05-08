Teenage girl punched by man after getting off bus in Higham Ferrers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Witnesses are being sought after a teenage girl was assaulted after she got off a bus in College Street, Higham Ferrers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.20pm on Friday, April 11, following an argument with a man, which started on a bus travelling from Irthlingborough to Rushden.

A police spokesman said: “As the pair got off the bus in College Street, the man punched the girl, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The offender, who ran off towards the pharmacy, is described as white, aged 25 to 30-years-old and between 5ft 11 to 6ft.

College Street in Higham Ferrers

"He was wearing a cap, a t-shirt with Jordan written on the front and had a man bag.

"Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the argument on the bus or the subsequent assault in College Street.”

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, can call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 25000211688.