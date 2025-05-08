Teenage girl punched by man after getting off bus in Higham Ferrers
The incident occurred between 2pm and 2.20pm on Friday, April 11, following an argument with a man, which started on a bus travelling from Irthlingborough to Rushden.
A police spokesman said: “As the pair got off the bus in College Street, the man punched the girl, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain minor injuries.
"The offender, who ran off towards the pharmacy, is described as white, aged 25 to 30-years-old and between 5ft 11 to 6ft.
"He was wearing a cap, a t-shirt with Jordan written on the front and had a man bag.
"Officers investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the argument on the bus or the subsequent assault in College Street.”
Anyone with information, including CCTV or dash-cam footage, can call Northants Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 25000211688.