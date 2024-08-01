Teenage girl punched and kicked in Kettering town centre fled to High Street after assault videoed on mobile phones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage girl has been punched and kicked in an assault that started in a car park and ended in Kettering High Street.

The fight involving two teenage girls in Kettering town centre took place between midday and 1.30pm Thursday, July 25.

Officers investigating the incident say the altercation started in the car park of Crispin Place and then continued in the High Street .

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “The first assault took place in the car park when a teenage girl was punched and kicked by another teenage girl. It is believed this was witnessed by other teenagers and may have been filmed on mobile phones.

“The girl fled to the High Street, but the offender followed her and continued the assault. She is described as in her early teens with a tanned complexion, between 5ft 4in and 5ft 6in with shoulder length hair, which may have been dyed purple.

“She was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black crop top, black jacket with a yellow hood and a pair of white Nike trainers, which had a black tick logo.

“It is believed three other teenagers were with the girls at the time of the assaults. One was a white boy in his early teens, between 4ft 10in and 5ft, of a large build with short brown hair.

“The other two were white girls in their early teens. One was about 5ft 3in, of a slim build with long blonde hair. The other was about 5ft 7in and of a large build.

“Officers believe the town centre would have been busy at this time of day and would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information, including footage of the assaults.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 24000443285.