Teenage girl attacked in Church Street, Wellingborough
The incident took place sometime between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, September 17 when the girl was attacked by a man and a female, resulting in minor bruising.
A police spokesman said: “The female suspect is described as a mixed-race girl, about 17-years-old, 5ft, of a skinny build, with curly brown and blonde highlighted hair, a cleft lip and wearing grey straight leg jeans and a long sleeve top.
"The man is described as mixed race, aged 19 to 22, about 5ft 11in, with black hair and short stubble, wearing a black tracksuit, sliders, and possibly riding an electric scooter."
Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000557686 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.