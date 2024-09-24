Teenage girl attacked in Church Street, Wellingborough

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 24th Sep 2024, 16:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Witnesses are being sought after a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in Church Street in Wellingborough.

The incident took place sometime between 3.45pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, September 17 when the girl was attacked by a man and a female, resulting in minor bruising.

A police spokesman said: “The female suspect is described as a mixed-race girl, about 17-years-old, 5ft, of a skinny build, with curly brown and blonde highlighted hair, a cleft lip and wearing grey straight leg jeans and a long sleeve top.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The man is described as mixed race, aged 19 to 22, about 5ft 11in, with black hair and short stubble, wearing a black tracksuit, sliders, and possibly riding an electric scooter."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Church Street, WellingboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Church Street, Wellingborough
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Church Street, Wellingborough

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000557686 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.