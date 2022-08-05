Teenage girl assaulted near Wellingborough McDonald's

A teenage girl was knocked to the ground and grabbed around the neck by another girl next to a busy Wellingborough main road.
Police investigating the assault are asking for people or passers-by in London Road on the stretch between between Wellingborough School and McDonald’s to help with their enquires.
The 16-year-old was assaulted between 1.20pm and 1.50pm on Thursday, July 28 by a girl that she knew.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Between 1.20pm and 1.50pm on Thursday, July 28, the teenager was assaulted by a known girl, who is alleged to has knocked her to the ground and grabbed her neck.
“The incident took place between Wellingborough School and McDonalds, which is a busy route, and officers are appealing to anyone who may have been travelling in the area between the stated times to check their dash-cam footage to see if they’ve unknowingly captured any part of the incident.”
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101.