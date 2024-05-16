Teenage girl assaulted in Corby by man wearing leather gloves

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 16th May 2024, 10:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Stuart Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Monday (May 13) between 3.05pm and 3.15pm when a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before grabbing her shoulder and pushing her.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, about 5ft 3in, with a bald head, tattoos on both arms and wearing a silver chain and leather gloves.

"He also had a scratch above his eyebrow.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in CorbyPolice are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Corby
Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Corby

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 24000280317 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.