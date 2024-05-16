Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Stuart Road, Corby.

The incident happened on Monday (May 13) between 3.05pm and 3.15pm when a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before grabbing her shoulder and pushing her.

A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, about 5ft 3in, with a bald head, tattoos on both arms and wearing a silver chain and leather gloves.

"He also had a scratch above his eyebrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault in Corby

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.