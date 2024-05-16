Teenage girl assaulted in Corby by man wearing leather gloves
The incident happened on Monday (May 13) between 3.05pm and 3.15pm when a 17-year-old girl was approached by a man who tried to engage her in conversation before grabbing her shoulder and pushing her.
A police spokesman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 40s, about 5ft 3in, with a bald head, tattoos on both arms and wearing a silver chain and leather gloves.
"He also had a scratch above his eyebrow.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000280317 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.