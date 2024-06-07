Teenage drivers caught after Kettering police hunt using helicopter and drone as ‘shocked’ residents see man in gardens and on roof
Residents in Pipers Hill Road saw a car stop on the street and the occupants run in opposite directions, one jumping a fence into a garden.
A witness who was quietly reading a book in their back garden says she were ‘shocked’ to suddenly see a man on the roof.
She said: “I was reading my book in the garden and I looked up and there was a man on the garage roof. I was shocked. I called to my husband and the man ran off over the roofs.”
Officers on the scene deployed a drone and scrambled the police helicopter to help in the search.
A car was seen being recovered from Pipers Hill Road.
Another resident said: “Things like this don’t normally happen down here. It was quite exciting.”
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 17-year-old boy from Northern Ireland has been charged with failing to stop for police officers, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance. He has been bailed to appear before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Youth Court on June 25.
“He was charged following an incident in Kettering at about 3.55pm when officers on patrol directed the driver, and sole occupant of a black Vauxhall Corsa to stop in Roughton Close.
“The same teenager was then seen in a Ford Fiesta in Highfield Road. The driver of the car failed to stop for officers and the car was found abandoned in Pipers Hill Road.
“An 18-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He remains in police custody. The 17-year-old boy was arrested in Waverley Road.”