Witnesses have described their shock after seeing men running from police in a residential area of Kettering.

Residents in Pipers Hill Road saw a car stop on the street and the occupants run in opposite directions, one jumping a fence into a garden.

A witness who was quietly reading a book in their back garden says she were ‘shocked’ to suddenly see a man on the roof.

She said: “I was reading my book in the garden and I looked up and there was a man on the garage roof. I was shocked. I called to my husband and the man ran off over the roofs.”

Police officers in Pipers Hill road Kettering/National World

Officers on the scene deployed a drone and scrambled the police helicopter to help in the search.

A car was seen being recovered from Pipers Hill Road.

Another resident said: “Things like this don’t normally happen down here. It was quite exciting.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: “A 17-year-old boy from Northern Ireland has been charged with failing to stop for police officers, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and driving with no insurance. He has been bailed to appear before Wellingborough Magistrates’ Youth Court on June 25.

A Ford Fiesta is recovered from the scene/National World

“He was charged following an incident in Kettering at about 3.55pm when officers on patrol directed the driver, and sole occupant of a black Vauxhall Corsa to stop in Roughton Close.

“The same teenager was then seen in a Ford Fiesta in Highfield Road. The driver of the car failed to stop for officers and the car was found abandoned in Pipers Hill Road.